Tributes to young Carlow garda who’s joining Australian police

GLOWING tributes were paid to a young Carlow garda who has resigned from the force to take up a new challenge in Australia. Garda Darragh Meagher Khan, who has served in Carlow and Tullow garda stations, concluded his service recently as he prepared to join the Australian police force in North Perth.

In one of his last appearances in Carlow courthouse, district court Judge Geraldine Carthy described his work as “impeccable”, adding that he had been a most conscientious member of An Garda Síochána. “Our loss would be their gain,” said the judge.

Garda Meagher Khan has served in Carlow for the last six years, the vast majority of his time in Carlow Garda Station.

During his time in Carlow, the Tipperary man had been attached to the drugs unit, where he was a very active member, being the prosecuting garda in serious cases that were prosecuted in the circuit court as well as the district court.

“I can only wish you well going forward; it’s An Garda Síochána’s loss,” said the judge. “Your evidence has always been concise, to the point, very truthful and honest. There were days you had the full pack of cards and days you didn’t.”

She added: “Anywhere you travel, I know you will be successful in your endeavours.”

It was noted that Garda Meagher Khan had often made the job of solicitors more challenging, but solicitor Joe Farrell said that the role of the garda was not an easy one, nor would it be easy in Australia.

Mr Farrell described the garda as fair and said that he never took the legal tussles in the courtroom personally. Mr Farrell added that the garda had completed a law degree in his own time from his own alma mater, University of Limerick.

“I wouldn’t say it’s the last we would see of him,” suggested Mr Farrell.

Garda Meagher Khan thanked the speakers for their good wishes describing the move as a new challenge.