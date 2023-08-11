Tullow man to compete in national Worldskills contest

  • Home >
Friday, August 11, 2023


Quentin Smyth competes at Worldskills Ireland 2023

 

By Suzanne Pender

QUENTIN Smyth from Tullow will put his talent and knowledge to the test this September, when he competes at Worldskills Ireland 2023, the country’s largest experiential skills, apprenticeships and careers event.

Quentin is competing in the industrial mechanic competition and will join over 160 national finalists, who will go head-to-head in a range of skills-based trades, including automation, constructions skills and culinary arts, for a chance to win the prestigious Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science (DFHERIS) silver medal and to represent Ireland at Worldskills Lyon next year.

Taking place at the RDS, Dublin from 20-22  September, Worldskills Ireland is expected to welcome over 22,000 people, including students, parents and teachers, and will be a live celebration of apprenticeships, skills and careers with interactive demonstrations, career zones and employers who are ready to recruit.

“Congratulations to all the young people from across the country that are set to compete at the national finals during Worldskills Ireland in September,” said Ray English, Worldskills Ireland chair.

“Worldskills Ireland is the gateway to Worldskills Lyon in 2024, the 47th international competition, which is taking place in France next year and we know that we have some incredibly talented young people in Ireland, who will make us proud during the national and international competitions.

Free to attend, registration for the event is now open at www.worldskillsireland.ie.

 

 

 

 

 

