Vogue Williams enjoys record profits on back of touring and podcast success

Gordon Deegan

The media firm owned by TV presenter, podcast host and model Vogue Williams last year recorded post-tax profits in excess of €550,000.

New accounts filed by the Dubliner’s Howth Media Ltd show that the post-tax profits of £479,161 (€554,525) last year was more than double the company’s post tax profits of £220,837 recorded in the prior year.

The 116 per cent increase in profits in the year to the end of July 2022 coincided with Williams’ and Joanne McNally’s My Therapist Ghosted Me! becoming one of the hottest tickets in live entertainment with sold out shows across Ireland and the UK.

Later this year, the comedy duo will host four consecutive shows at the 3Arena in Dublin and only U2, Westlife and Picture This have enjoyed the same level of demand at the venue.

The show shares the same title of the duo’s podcast which has between 2.5 to 3 million listeners a month.

Vogue Williams has been able to translate the soaring popularity of her media endeavours into hard cash as accumulated profits at Howth Media Ltd last year passed the €1.5 million mark.

The post-tax profits of £479,161 resulted in accumulated profits increasing from £849,957 at the end of July 2021 to £1.329 million (€1.53 million) at the end of July 2022.

The accounts show that during the same period, cash funds at the firm increased from £895,347 to £1.09 million (€1.26 million).

The amount owed to the company by debtors has also increased sharply from £71,237 to £513,157.

The profits for last year were also significantly up on the profit increase of £287,842 for 2020 and the post tax profits of £201,686 for 2019.

Along with the My Therapist Ghosted Me! podcast, Williams also fronts another podcasting success, one with her husband Spencer Matthews called “Spencer and Vogue”.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews with their children. Photo: Instagram/Vogue Williams

The 37-year-old businesswoman and presenter lives in Chelsea in London with Matthews. They have three young children together.

The pair recently placed their Dublin home on the market for almost €1.3 million. They plan to purchase another property in the Howth area to be their Irish base.

Williams has registered her company in the UK where her profile has soared in recent years through her TV work.

The accounts lodged with Companies House in the UK were signed off by Vogue Williams on July 31st. The accounts do not disclose revenues as it is a ‘micro’ company.

Williams is able to leverage the likes of her large Instagram following which has increased to one million followers with well known brands for lucrative sponsorship deals.

Her husband came to prominence through reality TV show Made in Chelsea. The couple have already shot a reality TV series together on E4.

Williams’ media career began in 2010 during her days as an Irish reality star on RTÉ’s Fade Street.