What’s planned for your area?

CARLOW County Council received ten planning applications between 4 and 11 August.

Bagenalstown: Ann Marie Byrne wishes to retain rear entrance gates as constructed at 16 Ashfield, Bagenalstown.

Carlow.

Carlow County Development Partnership wishes to erect two single-storey log cabin-type structures to the rear of existing community centre, for use as 1) a sensory area; and 2) an arts and crafts/hobby area, in conjunction with existing community centre at Chez Nous, Green Lane, Carlow.

Friarstown: Martin Coogan wishes to construct a part single-storey, part two-storey dwelling, detached single-storey double garage at Friarstown.

Garryhill: Shauna O’Rourke and Colm Redmond wish to erect a dwelling house at Knocklonagad, Garryhill.

Leighlinbridge: John Hughes wishes to retain planning permission for the as-built single-storey sunroom at Orchard, Leighlinbridge.

Rathvilly: Steven Gaffney wishes to provide an effluent tank and planning permission for a secondary polishing filter at Green Lane, Mountkelly, Rathvilly.

Ryan Guilfoyle wishes to retain mobile home used as a residence for a temporary period not exceeding three years at Knocklishen Beg, Rathvilly.

Tullow: Johnstown Home Developments Ltd wishes to construct 21 two-storey dwellings comprised of eight semi-detached dwellings, four blocks of three terraced dwellings and one detached dwelling at Shillelagh Road, Tullow.

Thomas Dunne wishes to remove an existing single-storey portacabin and construct a new single-storey stable building at Rathmore, Tullow.

Mark and Amy Doyle wish to develop a part two-storey, part single-storey rear extension to an existing two-storey dwelling at Rose Cottage, Tobinstown.