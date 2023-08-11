Woman kicked unconscious US tourist in face during Dublin robbery, court told

Tom Tuite

A Dublin mother accused of repeatedly kicking an unconscious US tourist in the face during a “vicious” robbery has been refused bail and sent forward for trial.

Sarah Dunne (31), who is of no fixed address, but previously had accommodation in Harcourt Street, Dublin 2, was charged with assault causing harm to the holiday-maker and robbing him on April 27th at Oliver Bond Street, Dublin 8.

She appeared at Dublin District Court on Friday to be served with a book of evidence and faced objections to bail.

She denies the charges, Judge Ciaran Liddy heard.

Garda Eimear Redmond cited the seriousness of the incident and alleged the accused and two others “viciously assaulted and took a number of personal items from the injured party”, including his bank card, wallet, $100 and phone.

She said attackers could be seen on CCTV footage. Garda Redmond alleged the accused, who denies involvement, “can be seen kicking the injured party, as he lay unconscious on the ground, numerous amounts of times”.

She added, “And can be seen hitting him straight into the face leaving a large open laceration over his forehead”.

Garda Redmond claimed the accused could also be seen “going through his pockets”.

Gardaí arrested Ms Dunne 300 metres away while paramedics treated the tourist, who later went to a doctor.

He has since left Ireland.

The garda agreed with defence counsel Kevin McCrave that the accused mentioned that she had health difficulties.

The barrister told Judge Liddy his client had a child, came from a good and supportive family and would obey strict bail terms.

However, Judge Liddy declined the bail application.

The Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial on indictment at a higher level with broader sentencing g powers.

Judge Liddy granted an order sending Ms Dunne forward for trial in custody to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, where the case will be listed for mention on October 13th. Legal aid was granted.