Carlow man breached protection order by emailing to see his kids for birthday

A MAN breached a protection order when he emailed his former partner to see his children for a birthday.

The Carlow defendant, aged in his 30s, had contested a charge of breaching a protection order at a recent sitting of Carlow District Court, but Judge Geraldine Carthy said it was a clear breach of the order that the defendant have no contact with the complainant.

Hearings that involve court orders granted under the ***Domestic Violence Act*** are heard ‘in camera’, with reporting restrictions prohibiting the identification of the parties involved.

The complainant said she had successfully obtained a protection order earlier this year, which included conditions that the defendant have no communication by phone or other technology. Communication between the parties was to be facilitated through a third party.

Three days after the order was granted, the woman received an email from the defendant about seeing his children. “He was told not to do it by the court,” said the woman. “He did not do what he was told.”

Attached to the message was a picture of a river, which the woman believed indicated the defendant was considering suicide.

The woman said she had not been put in fear by the email but said it was a breach of the order. “I cannot do it anymore; he was told not to get in contact,” she said. “If I had a court order, I would do what I was asked.”

Defending solicitor Joe Farrell claimed the complainant had not held up an agreement in relation to access and his client hadn’t seen his children for weeks. The woman agreed, but said this was due to a welfare issue.

“He is not seeing his kids, but he came to my door stinking drunk, to hand back the kids.”

The woman added that her partner could not control his anger.

Mr Farrell said his office had contacted the woman’s solicitor about access, but the woman denied receiving any messages from her solicitor about the issue.

In final arguments, Mr Farrell said his client had contacted his partner because access was not taking place at the time as agreed. Mr Farrell said the woman was complaining about her former partner not complying with a court order, when she herself was not complying with an access agreement.

Judge Carthy said the protection order was clear that no contact take place and that the access issue would be a matter “for another day”.

“This court cannot stand by when there is a clear breach,” she said. “Two wrongs don’t make a right.”

Mr Farrell persisted that the court should not have to “mop up” these types of issues between the parties, which would leave his client with a criminal conviction. Mr Farrell added that his client had been standing by a river and had simply decided to send a photo.

Judge Carthy said the law was clear and noted in the email that the defendant had said in his email: ‘I am risking it all talking to you.’ Judge Carthy said this showed the defendant knew what he was doing.

The man had three previous convictions for public order offences. Judge Carthy imposed a €200 fine.