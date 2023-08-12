  • Home >
Gardaí seize drugs worth €60,000 after stopping man on e-bike in Dublin

Saturday, August 12, 2023

Tomas Doherty

Gardaí have arrested one man and seized drugs worth €60,000 as part of a mobile patrol in Dublin city centre.

Officers attached to the Dublin Crime Response Team stopped a man on an e-bike on Talbot Street on Thursday. They seized suspected drugs with an estimated street value of €5,000.

A follow-up search at a residential property revealed a further €55,000 of cocaine, cannabis herb, cannabis resin, diamorphine, MDMA, Xanax, LSD and ketamine.

The drugs are now undergoing analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested as part of this investigation. He was detained at a garda station in the city centre under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.The man has since been charged and is due to appear in court on Saturday morning.

