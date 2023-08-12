Green-fingered enthusiasts flock to Carlow for annual garden festival

By Suzanne Pender

CO CARLOW was the place to be for country’s gardening enthusiasts last week as castles, garden centres, stately homes and beautiful locations opened their doors for Carlow Garden Festival.

This annual festival, organised by the Carlow Garden Trail, took place from Saturday 29 July until Saturday 5 August, with 18 acclaimed gardeners and garden designers from Ireland and the UK invited to a range of events, including specialist talks, garden tours and workshops.

“It went very well this year; we sold 800 more tickets than last year and the feedback we’ve been getting from people has been very positive,” said Eileen O’Rourke, CEO of Carlow Tourism.

“The attendees were from all over the country, with a big contingent from Northern Ireland. People booked in advance so a lot of our events were sold out and people really enjoyed the talks. Overall, a great week and a really good opportunity to raise Carlow’s profile and the profile of all the gardens across the county,” said Eileen.

“Also, if people have a good experience, it gives them a very good reason to come back again,” she added.

Two of the UK’s most respected gardeners, Adam Frost and James Alexander-Sinclair, opened the festival in Arboretum Home and Garden Heaven.

Other highlights included the visit of BBC Gardeners’ World presenter Nick Bailey with a presentation in Duckett’s Grove walled gardens and pleasure grounds and a talk by head gardener of the National Botanic Gardens, Kilmacurragh, Seamus O’ Brien, in Hardymount Gardens, Tullow on his trip to the mountains of Ladakh.

Shankill Castle and Gardens in Paulstown, An Gairdín Beo, Altamont Gardens, Burtown House and Gardens, Borris House, Kilgraney House and Herb Gardens, Huntington Castle and Gardens and Delta Sensory Gardens all featured in the range of talks.

Summing up the value of this annual gardening festival, Carlow Tourism chair Michael Walsh said: “Carlow Garden Festival provides the perfect opportunity to travel around the county to see the many spectacular gardens on the Carlow Garden Trail.”