Man (50s) dies after being hit by truck on motorway

Saturday, August 12, 2023

Tomas Doherty

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a truck on a motorway in Co Offaly.

Gardaí have launched an investigation following the incident on the westbound section of the M6 between Junctions 5 and 6.

A man in his 50s died after getting knocked down at about 4.45am on Saturday morning.

His body will be taken to Tullamore Regional Hospital later on Saturday for a post-mortem.

The driver of the truck – a man in his 40s – was uninjured.

The M6 is closed westbound between Junctions 5 and 6 while a forensic examination of the scene is carried out, with diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any motorists who were travelling on the road at the time and who may have dashcam footage to come forward.

