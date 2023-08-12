Perseid meteor shower to peak this weekend with clear skies forecast overnight

By Nina Massey, PA Science Correspondent

The Perseid meteor shower is set to light up the skies on Saturday night in one of the most dramatic displays of the year.

The shower is one of the highlights of the year for many sky gazers due to its high hourly rate and bright meteors, caused by the Earth slamming into the debris left behind by comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle in July and August every year.

This year the event is expected to peak during the night of August 12th, into the early hours of August 13th, with up to 100 shooting stars an hour.

Met Éireann is forecasting plenty of clear spells overnight so the chance of seeing the meteors is high. The best of the clear and dry spells will be in the south and east.

The event is called the Perseids because the meteors seem to originate from the constellation of Perseus.

Photo: PA

The meteors are best viewed from the northern hemisphere, and in ideal conditions with no clouds or light pollution.

The shower is considered one of the best of the year because it produces bright meteors and is one of the most active.

There is also a high chance of seeing fireballs, which are very bright meteors, as well as meteors with long trains.

According to the astronomers, meteor showers are easy to watch and no special equipment is needed.

They are best observed with the naked eye, and a reclining chair and a blanket make viewing much more comfortable.

If clouds make viewing impossible in some areas, the shower will continue until August 24th.

The radiant of the Perseids is actually always above the horizon as seen from Ireland, which means observers should be able to see some meteors as soon as the Sun sets.

Experts suggest it is favourable to try to spot meteors when the Moon is below the horizon or when it is in its crescent phase, because otherwise it acts as natural light pollution and will prevent the fainter meteors from being visible.