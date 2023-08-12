Stylist Ciara to contest two finals in prestigious hair awards

By Suzanne Pender

A YOUNG Carlow stylist is turning heads in the hairdressing industry by reaching the finals of two major competitions within a matter of weeks.

Ciara Harrington, a stylist with Lynda Maher Hair Studio, Carlow has been selected as a UK and Ireland finalist in the prestigious Wella Professionals TrendVision Award 2023, to take place in London next month.

And to prove just how impressive this young lady is, she’s also on the Irish Hairdressing Federation star team alongside colleagues Emily Whelan and Kyla Gates, with the trio competing at the highest level next month, too.

“I entered on a whim. I sent in a photo and didn’t think too much about it, because I really didn’t expect to make it to the final. It’s such a big thing and only ten from Ireland were picked, so I couldn’t believe that I’d made it to the final,” said a delighted Ciara.

Ciara from Graiguecullen is also a student at the National Hairdressing Apprenticeship and is just two years into her career in hairdressing.

Her model for the competition is her cousin Emma Rogers, with Ciara utterly transforming Emma’s hair for this innovative and edgy look. Ciara is competing in the Exposure category in the Wella Professionals TrendVision finals, with colour, cut and the overall look created very important.

The lavish TrendVision final will take place at Magazine London, an event space where an audience exceeding 700 will watch Ciara and all the finalists complete their look from start to finish, also under the watchful eye of the judges.

All TrendVision Award 2023 finalists are eligible to win a People’s Choice Award voted for by the public.​ There will be four People’s Choice Awards, one per category across both the UK & Ireland so all are encourage to go online and support Ciara . Winners will be announced at the TVA 2023 UK & Ireland Final on 25 September.

To vote go visit wella.co.uk/trendvision and select People’s Choice

Voting is now open and continues until 31 August 31st at 23:59.

All at Lynda Maher’s are incredible proud of Ciara and will be rooting for her in the final.

“I’m very excited about it, I can’t wait,” said Ciara.