The stars aligned for a sun- filled day at Tinahely Show



The large attendance at Tinahely Show Photos: Jane Emily Photos

The huge crowd enjoying the performance of Derek Ryan at Tinahely Show



Lots of entertainment throughout the day at Tinahely Show

By Suzanne Pender

THE stars were out in force at Tinahely Show last week while even the weather aligned to ensure a terrific day for the 20,000 visitors who attended.

The show was opened on August Bank Holiday Monday by three local superheroes, who have made such an impact on the national and global stage.

Tom Nolan, Lucy Mulhall and George Hadden officially launched the 2023 Tinahely Show. Lucy is captain of the Irish women’s rugby team, which recently qualified for the 2024 Olympic Games. George played for Ireland in the final of the Under-20 World Rugby Championship in June, while Tom was part of Wicklow’s five-strong ‘Row Hard Or Go Home’ team crossing the finish line in Antigua.

The event also welcomed celebrity chef Catherine Fulvio, while country music star Derek Ryan drew the crowds, encouraging showgoers onto their feet for an epic afternoon of dancing.

Among the show’s other highlights was the ‘Best of Wicklow’ exhibition, with an even greater display of all that is great about local produce and services. There was also a range of exhibits, displays, musical entertainment, competitions and events to suit all the family.

A crew of almost 300 volunteers also worked tirelessly to prepare the showgrounds and, on the day, to accommodate more than 400 trade stands and businesses and the large attendance.

“The show committee would like to thank all of our trade stands, local businesses and sponsors, who have shown such unwavering support through the years and we are looking forward to welcoming them back in 2024,” said Tinahely Show chairman Thomas McDonald.