Three tourists in hospital after Temple Bar assault

Three young men are in hospital following an assault in Dublin city centre.

The men, all aged in their 20s, were assaulted on Fownes Street Upper in Temple Bar just after 10pm on Friday night.

It is understood the men were tourists holidaying in the capital when they were attacked.

Gardaí said they were taken by ambulance to St James’s Hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.

The incident comes after an American tourist was seriously assaulted and left with life-changing injuries last month in Dublin.

An Garda Síochána has been keen to show high visibility in the city centre since the assault. A new policing plan for the capital is to include increased use of search powers, as well as ensuring greater visibility of gardaí.