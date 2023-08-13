Caoimhe’s family fun day raised vital funds for hospice

By Suzanne Pender

BUYING an ice-cream or a coffee turned out to be a lucky purchase for lots of customers at Munnelly’s garage, Kilkenny Road, Carlow last weekend, with lots of prizes up for grabs in their fundraising day.

The popular service station hosted the day for Carlow Rose Caoimhe Deering, in aid of Co Carlow Hospice, from noon to 5pm with lots of customers dropping by to join in the fun.

“We had a great day and lots of prizes were won, including Electric Picnic tickets and tickets to the Ireland versus Italy Six Nations game,” said Caoimhe.

“I had great support on the day. I used to work there so there’s a great connection with the place and it was lovely to meet up with lots of the customers I hadn’t seen in ages,” added Caoimhe.

Caoimhe began in Munnelly in 2018 while a student and worked at the shop for five years, even becoming babysitter to Josh and Keara Munnelly’s children, so there’s a great friendship and support there.

“They’ve been so good to me and I’m so grateful to them for sponsoring me as the Carlow Rose and having the day for me. It was great, too, to welcome Paul Doogue from County Carlow Hospice on the day; it’s such a good cause and we were delighted to support,” said Caoimhe.