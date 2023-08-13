Carlow home ideally suited to young family

This superbly well located four-bedroom semi-detached house at 30 Sherwood, Pollerton, Carlow is ideally suitable for a young family within easy reach of shopping, schools, and all main routes. Tastefully decorated with superb finishes including flooring and tiling. All the rooms are full of natural light. This well maintained and updated property provides extensive accommodation including 4 bedrooms, bathroom, and a large kitchen/dining room with a wonderful rear garden. Just a beautiful family home in a family friendly neighbourhood. Contact Kehoe Auctioneers today 0599131678/[email protected] to arrange a viewing. More information here. BER: C2. Price: €250,000.