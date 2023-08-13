Death notices in Co Carlow

Veronica Murphy (née Moore)

161 New Oak Estate, and formerly of Kernanstown, Bennekerry, Carlow, passed away peacefully, at her home on August 11th, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of the late William (Liam) and much loved mother of Ann, Tony, William, Veronica, Rosemary, Siobhan, Jacqueline and Andrew.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Pat, Josh and Tony, daughters-in-law Fiona and Tess, sisters Nancy and Kathleen, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Veronica Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home, 161 New Oak Estate (Eircode R93 W6T7) from 3pm on Sunday, concluding with prayers at 7pm that evening. Removal on Monday at 9.30am to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.

Veronica’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on The Cathedral of the Assumption, online streaming service

https://carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/