Eco-friendly planters won’t include colourful flowers



New planting in front of Carlow Town Hall

By Suzanne Pender

“GREENING and softening works” are to be carried out in a number of locations throughout Carlow town – just don’t expect many flowers!

At a recent meeting of Carlow Municipal District, town engineer Barry Knowles outlined greening and softening works planned for areas such as Kennedy Avenue and Barrack Street, while biodiversity planters have been installed on Tullow Street.

Enhancement works at the junction of Dublin Road and Railway Road are also planned, including the installation of another urban garden.

Cllr Fintan Phelan welcomed the works but asked council officials to “commit to keeping the colour of flowers”, adding that flowers and the colour they bring were of “critical importance to local people and enhanced the feeling in our town”.

Mr Knowles accepted there were “some areas of the town where flowers are required” but said perennials and pollinator-friendly greening will be the focus.