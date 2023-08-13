Kids had a blast at stage school’s summer camps

By Suzanne Pender

SUNSHINE may have eluded us, but that didn’t stop the summer vibes shining brightly at Spotlight Stage School’s recent summer camps.

Held over a week at Presentation College, Carlow, the camps welcomed children aged from three right up to 18 with fun, games, dance routines, drama and a healthy dose of competitive spirit, making it a wonderful camp for all.

“The summer camp is the highlight of all our summers and a real staple part of our diaries now,” enthused Stuart O’Connor of Spotlight Stage School.

“It’s an opportunity for everyone, including ourselves, to go have fun, enjoy ourselves and come together with all their Spotlight friends. There’s no pressure of a show or a performance, it’s just all a bit of fun and they love it,” he added.

During the week, each of the various age groups worked on a piece from the Barbie movie; and on the final day of the camp – all donning either pink or blue – they recorded the piece, which Stuart then edited and released on all the Spotlight socials.

Each day at the camp, all of the children were set lots of fun and crazy challenges, each gaining points for their team … with much-coveted boxes of doughnuts the ultimate prize!

“Oh, the competition was fierce … for a box of doughnuts,” laughed Stuart.

Following the summer break, Spotlight Stage School will return on Saturday 9 September and it’s currently taking enrolments for returning and new students. For details, text Ciara on 087 8148161 or email [email protected].