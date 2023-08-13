Town of Books Festival will showcase Graignamanagh’s rich literary heritage

MORE than 25 independent booksellers will descend on Graignamangh for the 20th anniversary of the Town of Books Festival.

The internationally-renowned festival is now in its 20th year and is a must for anyone who wants to pick up a bargain in new, secondhand, antiquarian, children’s and specialist books. This year’s programme will include an artisan food and craft element at the Abbey Hall, literary events, an outdoor cinema and face painting as well as plein air art and much more, with lots of fun for all the family.

The much-anticipated event will take place from Friday to Sunday 18-20 August and promises to bring together book enthusiasts, authors and local residents for a memorable celebration of literature, community and culture.

The festival will be launched at Graignamanagh Library this Thursday, where Rachel Doyle from the Arboretum and celebrity chef Edward Hayden will discuss her new book My Tree of Life.

Supported by Kilkenny and Carlow county councils and Blacknight Ltd, the Town of Books Festival aims to highlight the rich literary heritage of Graignamanagh and create a vibrant platform for local artists, authors and book lovers to come together and share their passion for the written word. With a range of exciting activities and events, attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of books and explore the unique charm of the town, located on the banks of the River Barrow.

“We are incredibly proud of the collaborative efforts that have gone into planning the Town of Books Festival,” said Mary Whelan, a member of the festival committee. “We have worked tirelessly to curate a diverse and compelling programme that will captivate attendees from near and far. It is our hope that this festival will continue to grow each year, becoming a staple in the literary calendar of Ireland.”

Every available space in the picture-postcard town is turned into a bookshop for the event, which has drawn big names and renowned collectors to the border town down through the years.

Fellow committee member Margaret Whelan said that this has become a nationally recognised festival and a fantastic opportunity for independent booksellers to showcase their stock to a captive audience.

“The physical size of Graignamanagh really lends itself to hosting a festival like this. Entire families can walk from one end of the town to the other in comfort and in safety and peruse the books and activities on offer at the various hubs around the town. We are also incredibly appreciative of the support that we get from local businesses and volunteers for the weekend. We couldn’t do it without them.”

For further information, check out www.facebook.com/IrelandsBooktown and www.graiguenamanaghtownofbooks.ie, or call 087 9270624.