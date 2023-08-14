Abbey Street, Tullow mourns the passing of its longest-living resident

By Alexandra Ryan and Christopher McQuinn

MARION Ryan (née Kelly), the longest-living resident of Tullow’s Abbey Street, passed away peacefully in Four Ferns Nursing Home, Foxrock, Dublin on 14 July surrounded by her heartbroken daughters Margaret, Avril, Alex and Marion’s sister Mary Jo.

Marion was born in Abbey Street, Tullow on 20 July 1931 to Thomas (Tom) Kelly from Dromahair, Co Leitrim, a much-respected member of the local Garda Síochána, and Margaret (Madge) (née Browne) from Macroom, Co Cork. The first member of the family to be born in Tullow, Marion had five sisters – Bridie, Sheila, Nora, Mary Jo and Madeline – and two brothers, Micheál and John.

Abbey Street at that time was a thriving commercial hub and boasted two hotels – the Bridge Hotel, owned by the O’Connells, and the Slaney Hotel, owned by the Lennons. There were two midwives on the street, Nurse Byrne and Nurse Doyle. And it was here that Marion was born, in the premises now occupied by John Kenny’s shop, then owned by Lennon’s hotel.

A growing family necessitated the Kellys moving to a bigger house on the same side of the street. This property, beside the entrance to the Abbey cemetery, is where the Kelly family spent most of their formative years. And it was here that Marion would open her successful hairdressing salon.

Marion began her professional career in the hairdressing business with Kathleen Lennon in Mill Street, Tullow. She then moved to Godwin’s hairdressers, High Street, Kilkenny.

During her time in Godwin’s, Marion attended a dance in Clonmel and found herself the winner of a beauty contest. This proved to be the first of several successes in the world of beauty pageants. Attendance at a function in Athy resulted in Marion being crowned Carnival Queen and being granted the ‘Freedom of the town of Athy’.

Marion then came back to Tullow and established her own salon at her family home in Abbey Steet. This quickly became very popular in the locality.

After her marriage to Tipperary man Ned Ryan, she rented first and then bought a new home across the road from her salon. This was to be her third home in Abbey Street! An imposing house, it had previously been a GP’s surgery owned by Dr Honora Aughney and it later housed a dental surgery operated by Mr Wolfe.

Marion gave birth to three of her daughters – Catherine, Margaret and Avril – in Tipperary, and the fourth, Alex, was born in St Brigid’s Hospital, Carlow.

Marion and her sister Mary Jo worked side by side in the hairdressing salon for many years until Mary Jo (lovingly referred to by her adoring nieces as Auntie Jo Jo) met a Tipperary man, too, who persuaded her to move to beautiful Kilcash in the Premier County.

In the early 1960s, St Patrick’s Cheshire Home was established in Tullow. Marion was a member of its first management committee and acted as honorary secretary under the chairmanship of the late cllr John Moriarty. As part of a fundraising drive, the committee decided to approach Radio Éireann with a request to participate in its weekly charitable appeals six o’clock slot. Marion made the broadcast appeal in person. Her clear and reasoned presentation resulted in a highly significant increase in funding for Tullow’s Cheshire Home.

Marion was an active and dedicated participant in the ICA, being president of the Tullow guild and secretary of the Carlow guild for many years. Her daughters went to school in Tullow and were very involved in music, especially singing in the convent school operas. Their musical education was greatly encouraged by Marion. She formed lifelong friendships with her neighbour, the late Mara Hogan, organist and musical director of the local parish choir and of Tullow Singers, and with the late Sister Michelle (Michael) Vaughan, a long-time teacher of elocution. She enjoyed and appreciated their loyal and loving friendships over many years.

Marion’s brother Micheál had in his younger days carved out a successful career in New York as a radio presenter under the name of Mike Kelly, on a station aimed at audiences of Irish heritage. From this base he branched out into the travel business with offices in Limerick and Dublin, specialising in transporting American tourists to Ireland. He asked Marion to join him in his work in Ireland. She agreed to do this, and through her vast Tullow contacts and hairdressing customers acquired suitable accommodation for visitors in farm guesthouses in the surrounding area. This also proved a welcome contribution to the local economy and an introduction to tourists to the beauty of Co Carlow.

A source of great sadness to Marion and her family was the untimely death of her beloved daughter Catherine in 2007. Marion was grateful to have had a lifelong gift of faith and wonderful supportive friends, which helped her through this very sad time.

Throughout her life, Marion was noted as a lady of style and elegance and this was acknowledged in the many very kind condolences her family received. In retirement, Marion continued to pursue her many interests and was devoted to her grandchildren. A true daughter, not only of Tullow but of her beloved Abbey Street – of which she was proud to be the longest-living resident – Marion will long be remembered for her entrepreneurial skills, her gracious, caring and her interesting personality.

Marion’s requiem Mass was held in the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, where celebrant Fr Brian Maguire delivered a beautiful homily. During the Mass, symbols of Marion’s vast interests and loves were presented to Fr Maguire by her great-grandson Cormac Hegarty, who brought playing cards in memory of her great love of cards and her enjoyment of her bridge and ladies’ poker nights; great-grandson Declan Hegarty offered her comb to symbolise the many successful years in her hairdressing business; good friend and neighbour Margaret Kirwan presented a rosary beads to commemorate her great faith and devotion to Our Lady of Lourdes; Mary McCabe, her loving and loyal friend, offered a book in memory of their shared love of reading, especially crime thrillers; and, finally, her nephew David Kenneally, eldest son of Mary Jo, gave Fr Maguire a miniature Aer Lingus plane, which symbolised her many trips around various parts of the world and in particular the USA, made possible by her adored, trusted and devoted nephew Martin Kelly.

Following Mass, and on the eve of her 92nd birthday, Marion was laid to her eternal rest with her beloved father and mother in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow. Marion was interred according to her wishes, bearing a rosary beads that belonged to her great friend, the late Tony Gahan of Abbey Street.

The requiem Mass was streamed live on YouTube and tributes were paid to her family and friends, particularly in many parts of America, who were unable to attend.

Marion’s Month’s Mind Mass will be celebrated in Tullow at 7.30pm on Saturday 19 August.