Affable Colin celebrates 25 years at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel

By Suzanne Pender

HUNDREDS of functions, thousands of guests and a full two-and-a-half decades at the helm of a busy hotel.

General manager of the Woodford Dolmen Hotel Colin Duggan celebrated an important milestone last week, when he marked 25 years at the hotel.

Affable Colin joined the team at the Woodford Dolmen as food and beverage manager on the August Bank Holiday Monday in 1997 and has remained there ever since, overseeing huge developments at the hotel during his tenure.

Much to Colin’s surprise, staff at the hotel marked the occasion with a get-together and even a cake, but Colin admits he did get suspicious when an accounts meeting was scheduled for the hotel’s lobby!

“It’s nice to be acknowledged and it’s fantastic to be part of the team here. The last 25 years have honestly gone by like a whirlwind,” he said.

When Colin started at the hotel, the general manager was John Billers Tuthill, whom Colin described as a “great mentor”.

“He was someone I looked up to and learnt a lot from,” said Colin, who became general manager of the Woodford Dolmen Hotel 12 years ago.

Colin says the last 25 years have been a rollercoaster, with many highs and many lows for the hotel, including a number of owners and even the threat of receivership at one stage.

However, the hotel’s fortunes changed in a positive direction when Thomas O’Loughlin purchased the hotel ten years ago this November.

“It’s been great to be part of the development of the hotel from a three-star to now a quality four-star. There was a time before Tom purchased the hotel when the hotel was in disrepair, but the huge potential was there and the original building built by Toughers was always fantastic,” said Colin.

“I have to acknowledge the trust Tom had to invest in the hotel and to develop it to a quality four-star, with plans now for the future and further development – we’ll be looking for planning permission later this year for those developments,” said Colin.

Colin also acknowledged the great team at the Woodford Dolmen, who have also been to the fore in that success.

“It’s been fantastic to manage and to be part of that success … and I’ve never asked anyone starting with us for their first day to be a Bank Holiday Monday,” laughed Colin.