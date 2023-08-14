Appeal lodged after Carlow ghost estate plan is rejected

A DECISION to refuse planning permission to complete a Carlow ghost estate has been appealed.

Glendale on the Shillelagh Road in Tullow currently consists of 62 complete units built more than a decade ago, and developer Nimbus Property Ltd, which is owned by the Comer Group, aimed to complete the estate and provide 70 homes.

Refusing planning permission recently, a council planner’s report said there was ‘significant non-compliance’ with a host of elements of the proposal at Glendale on the Shillelagh Road, including room width, storage and private amenities, while living areas and bedroom floor areas were below minimum standards.

In a 50-page appeal document to An Bord Pleanála, a planning consultant for Nimbus said floor space and private amenity areas are acceptable under national guidelines. Nimbus says it previously raised these guidelines with the council, but claimed the planner’s report is ‘silent’, with the planner relying on the county development plan instead.

Nineteen units were to be left as retirement housing as part of the proposal. Nimbus said planning permission had previously been granted for these retirement homes and believed that ‘settles’ the issue. It says the council is ‘incorrect’ to say the retirement units form a ‘substandard form of development’ due to the lack of on-site services.

Nimbus said the council had no regard to the wider policy, ‘which seeks to deliver housing units in such an unfinished estate’.

The case is due to be decided by the end of November.