The historic Borris Horse Fair returns to south Carlow tomorrow (Tuesday).

Carlow County Council wish to advise that the Main Street through Borris, R-702 will be closed to all vehicular traffic between the hours of 7am and 6pm on 15 August.

Access will be maintained at all times for residents and for emergency services.

Traffic Management / Detours will be in place and clearly signposted.

Road users are advised to use alternative routes where possible.