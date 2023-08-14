Carlow Rowing Club inspires poem, video and now a play

When sport meets theatre it can be a magical encounter.

The Girls in the Boat is a new play by Angela Keogh and was inspired when the author decided to write a poem about the masters women who row with Carlow Rowing Club. The poem became a poetry film and can be seen on YouTube.

Earlier this year, the idea developed into a theatrical piece and the play, The Girls in the Boat, will now premiere at the end of August.

The Girls in the Boat tells the stories of four women at a fictional rowing club, Lakeside Boat Club, their struggles, their joys and their victories, against the backdrop of their sport. While rowing brings the four women together, life has thrown some obstacles in their way and they overcome these challenges with humour and through the strength of their friendship.

The writer sees the play as both an exploration of the passion that rowers have for their sport but also a reflection on day-to-day life in the 21st century.

“While the play is set in a rowing club, audiences both female and male will recognise many of the challenges that life throws our way. That said, the work has moments of great hilarity and will, I hope, leave audiences with a warm and life affirming feeling,” Angela, said.

The production has a cast of four, three of whom – Elaine Rowe, Susie Mitchell and Angela Keogh – are Carlow rowers, along with Kildare actor Mary Pat Maloney. The play is directed by John MacKenna. It is supported by Carlow Arts Office and the Arts Council.

The Girls in the Boat can be seen in Graignamanagh Scout Hall, Co Kilkenny on Wednesday 23 August at 8pm (to book tickets for Graignamanagh, contact 085 1740748) and in Carlow Rowing Club on Thursday 24 and Saturday 26 August at 8.30pm. To book tickets for the Carlow shows, contact 085 7176423.

The play runs for approximately one hour. Admission costs €10/€5.