Death notices in Co Carlow

Maureen passed away peacefully in her 94th year on Sunday 13th August 2023 at her home surrounded by her heart broken family. Beloved wife of the late Willie and cherished mother to Catherine, Josephine, Mary, Liz, Tom and Patricia, adored grandmother of Corina, Philip, Rachael, Jenna, Tony, Rebecca, Liam. Fiona, David, Stephen, Caoilfhionn and great grandmother of Kayla and Alyia. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, daughter-in-law Annmarie, sons-in-law, Brian, Mick, Laurence, Michael and Thomas, sister Betty, brothers Michael (deceased), Jim and sister-in-law Nan, extended relatives and many friends.

May Maureen Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home on Tuesday 15th August from 2:00 pm with prayers at 8:00pm. Removal on Wednesday to St. Moling’s Church, Glynn for Requiem Mass at 12:00 noon followed by interment in St. Mullin’s cemetery.

Funeral Mass may be viewed on the following link….

House strictly private on Wednesday morning. Family flowers only. donations if desired to Carlow Carers.