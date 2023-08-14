Footpath repairs are in full swing

By Suzanne Pender

A FOOTPATH repair programme is currently underway in Carlow town, with several locations on the council’s target list.

Town engineer Barry Knowles told the recent meeting of Carlow Municipal District that entrances to Oakley Park and St Joseph’s Road were being worked on at the moment, with minor repairs to be carried out at Montgomery Street in the coming weeks.

Further works are planned for the Old Dublin Road, which he expected would be completed before the schools return.

Mr Knowles stated that the next location as part of the footpaths programme was phase two of the Athy Road, from the council offices to the district hospital, followed by Centaur Street, Brown Street and “finishing up with” the remainder of the Athy Road.

Mr Knowles confirmed that planned work on a footpath from Bennekerry Cross to the Browneshill Dolmen on the Hacketstown Road would be going out to tender “in the next few days”.

Cllr Fintan Phelan thanked the council for the “huge amount of work” currently being done on footpaths in the town, particularly the footpaths at “Browneshill Road and Oakley Park, which have made a big difference”.

Cllr Fergal Browne asked about the railings at St Joseph’s Road, which he said were “in a really bad condition at the moment”. He also asked if the work at Bennekerry would be done before winter, stressing that it would be important that it was.

Mr Knowles stated that he hoped the work on the Hacketstown Road would be “completed by mid-October”, but said this depended on the contractor’s availability. He also confirmed that work on the railings on St Joseph’s Road would be done.

Cllr Andrea Dalton welcomed the work on footpaths in the town and asked if there were any footpath funding streams for villages. “I’m thinking of Tinryland and a similar footpath from Tinryland village to Rathcrogue,” she stated.

Mr Knowles said that the council would always consider new funding streams coming on board and potential projects. He added that discretionary funding could also be used for such measures.