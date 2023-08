This ground floor unit on Chaff Street, Graiguecullen, Co Carlow extends to c. 74m2 with large display window and street parking to front. The property is located close to Carlow town centre and all local amenities. Ideally suited to a variety of commercial uses. Accommodation comprises shop area to front with store, tea station and toilet facilities located to the rear. BER: E1. Contact: T.M. Byrne & Son Ltd., 18 Dublin Street, Carlow. Tel: 059 9132500. More information here.