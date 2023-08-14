Mabel (102) rolls back the years at Tullow Show

By Suzanne Pender

AN INCREDIBLE 102-year-old lady is once again making her mark at Tullow Show – some 77 years after she first competed!

Remarkably, Mabel Lyons took part in the first Tullow Agricultural Show way back in 1946, taking home first prize and a coveted red rosette for showjumping.

Now, all those years later, Mabel is once again making her mark by lending her experience and memories to a new perpetual trophy at this year’s show – Remembering the First Tullow Show 1946 Perpetual Cup.

The trophy will be part of the horse section and will be awarded to a competitor who, despite not winning, the judges feel gives their best and really exhibits the spirit of the show.

In 1946, spirited 25-year-old Mabel rode her horse from her home in Kill, Co Kildare to Tullow, to take part in the showjumping competition.

In those days of Tullow Show, the Irish Army took part in the horse section’s showjumping classes, and when it came to a tie-breaker final, Mabel went up against an army officer and won!

Mabel still has her red rosette, which she received on the day, and all these decades later, Mabel’s love of horses, ponies and Tullow Show has remained as strong as ever.

The inspiring 102-year-old hopes to make it to this year’s show on Sunday 20 August.

Tullow Agricultural Show promises to be a great family day out. With a huge line-up of craft vendors at the Coppenagh craft pavilion, as well as music and entertainment all day – including David James and Stacey Breen – it’s the place to be this Sunday!