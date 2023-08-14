Motorcyclist, 19, who died in Co Antrim crash is named

Monday, August 14, 2023

Cillian Sherlock, PA

A man who died after his motorbike collided with a car in Co Antrim has been named as James Gordon, 19, from the Cullybackey area, according to police.

The two-vehicle road traffic collision occurred in the Whitepark Road area of Ballycastle on Sunday.

The victim’s green Kawasaki Ninja bike was in collision with a black Toyota Yaris shortly after 5pm close to the Carnduff Park junction.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers attended, alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance.

“Sadly, Mr Gordon died at the scene from his injuries.

“A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing.

“Police would like to thank members of the public who provided assistance at the scene and would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dashcam footage available to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1330 August 13.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Dissidents have information from data breach, PSNI Chief Constable says

Monday, 14/08/23 - 5:47pm

RTÉ to consider understatement of Tubridy fees after receiving second report

Monday, 14/08/23 - 5:43pm

Profits at Darina Allen’s Ballymaloe Cookery School climb to €2.82m

Monday, 14/08/23 - 4:44pm