What the papers say: Monday’s front pages

Images from Dublin’s All-Ireland win, speculation over Budget 2024 and further concerns over violence in Dublin city centre lead Monday’s national papers.

The Irish Times‘ lead image is of Carla Rowe with the Brendan Martin Cup after she led Dublin to victory over Kerry in the All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Final on Sunday.

The paper also reports plans for up the €8 billion to be directed to a new fund for housing-building.

The Irish Examiner‘s lead goes to the story of a mother who ‘sleeps in fear’ of the teenage son with autism.

The Echo reports on concerns that the latest expansion of free GP care for young children will cause delays.

Meanwhile, the Irish Independent reads: ‘Fears for health of thousands as shocking air quality revealed’.

Good morning, here’s the front page of today’s Irish Independent pic.twitter.com/nD7FYOWKNL — Independent.ie (@Independent_ie) August 14, 2023

The Irish Daily Mail reports a €1,000 reduction in college fees could be on the cards in the budget.

The Irish Daily Star reports on calls for Minister for Justice Helen McEntee to ‘make [Dublin’s] streets safe or quit’ following a number of violent incidents in the capital.

Finally, both The Irish Sun and Irish Daily Mirror carry stories on Sinéad O’Connor, including praise from the father of a victim of the Omagh bombing.

Today’s front page of The Irish Sun. pic.twitter.com/XSYSPeX246 — The Irish Sun (@IrishSunOnline) August 14, 2023

In Britain, a sleeping baby’s lucky escape after a car hit a tent on a campsite in west Wales features in Monday’s newspapers.

The front page of the Daily Mirror describes the incident – which injured nine people including two who remain in hospital in a serious condition – as a “hols tent horror” and features a picture of the flattened tent.

The Guardian looks ahead to A-level and GCSE exam results due later this month, reporting findings from the Social Mobility Foundation which suggest students in lower income households will be worst affected when exam grading returns to normal this summer following adjustments due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Guardian front page, Monday 14 August 2023: Lower-income pupils expected to be hit hardest by ‘grade deflation’ pic.twitter.com/dPmzEzbxpE — The Guardian (@guardian) August 13, 2023

The i focuses on the economy, saying inflation will rise in September which could boost the 2024 state pension pot by hundreds of millions of pounds.

The i: Surprise hike to inflation next month will boost state pension #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/BnSnBbQqtc — George Mann (@sgfmann) August 13, 2023

While the Daily Express reports on a Brexit boost with a quarter of businesses saying they have brought manufacturing back to Britain.

The Daily Mail reports figures which suggest a rising number of people in Wales are trying to reduce their waiting time by seeking treatment in hospitals in England.

Daily Mail: Patients trying to ‘escape’ Labour’s Welsh NHS #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/l9m8nWwAZT — George Mann (@sgfmann) August 13, 2023

The Daily Telegraph front page says charities including Save the Children UK and the NSPCC have written to the Covid Inquiry to criticise the delay in considering the pandemic’s effect on children.

The front page of today’s Daily Telegraph: ‘Children ‘ignored’ by Covid inquiry’ Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/3rtxv5nTwb — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 13, 2023

Renters face shocking conditions with sometimes deadly hazards in the homes, The Independent reports.

Independent digital front page: Scandal of renters left facing deadly hazards in homes #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Zf9F4OpdSu — George Mann (@sgfmann) August 13, 2023

The Financial Times focuses on Russia, saying companies there are earning far more from crude oil sales that was previously recognised thanks to inflated shipping costs.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, for Monday 14 August pic.twitter.com/SD92qn1k2B — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 13, 2023

The Sun meanwhile suggests England captain Harry Kane’s fourth child could have the option to play for Germany in future if they are born there following his transfer to Bayern Munich.

On tomorrow’s front page: England captain Harry Kane’s new baby could be born in Munich – and eligible to play for GERMANY https://t.co/DXPfxr6JAP pic.twitter.com/VJCJZ4jXu3 — The Sun (@TheSun) August 13, 2023

And the Daily Star front page looks forward to warmer weather with a prediction of 31C later this week.