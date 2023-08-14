Woman (50s) found dead in house in Limerick

Michael Bolton

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances of the discovery of a body in Newcastle West, County Limerick, on Monday 14th August.

The body of a woman (early 50s) was discovered at a residence in Templegreen at approximately 5:10pm. The body remains at the scene at this time.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified, and a post-mortem examination will be arranged, the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

A spokesperson from the gardaí said no further information is available at this time.