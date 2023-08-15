Accomplished Graignamanagh sportsman dies in diving accident

Daniel O’Brien from Graignamanagh was an accomplished sportsman

By Elizabeth Lee

TRIBUTES have been pouring in for Daniel O’Brien, an accomplished sportsman from Graignamanagh, who died in a diving accident in Norway.

Daniel (33) died while on a diving expedition off the coast of Norway on Thursday. He is the son of Fiachra and Pauline O’Brien and beloved brother of Tommy and Ciaran, and partner of Ingvill.

He was a former member of the Irish Air Corps and worked as an aviation engineer.

Daniel was an accomplished water sportsman who had successfully rowed across the Atlantic. He began his rowing career when he was a member of Graignamanagh Rowing Club, where he spent time rowing on the River Barrow.

Members of the club paid tribute to him, saying: ‘His love of sport and desire for adventure led him to row across the Atlantic from Portugal to South America. He was very highly regarded by the club and will be greatly missed.’

Growing up, he was also a member of the local Scouts group and attended Good Counsel College in New Ross.

‘Remembered fondly in GCC as a quiet, friendly and determined young man, who went on to achieve amazing feats,’ the college said on a Facebook page run by past pupils.

Hundreds of messages of condolence were paid on rip.ie, with many remembering a young man who lived and loved life to its fullest.

‘Danny was a wonderful, kind, thoughtful, fun and exceptionally talented person, who brought so much joy and adventure to the world and those around him. He was quietly confident in his own abilities and always had a helping hand for anyone that wanted to emulate his way of life,’ said one friend, while another said: ‘He was truly one of a kind. I can safely say I never experienced a dull moment with him. Danny was always inspirational in living life to its absolute fullest. Rest in peace.’

‘Although Danny was with us in Bahrain for a relatively short time, he made many friends and was a big presence among the Arabian Celts family, with whom he made a lasting impression. His sense of humour and eccentricity will not be forgotten,’ said a post by members of the Arabian Celts GAA Club in Bahrain.

Daniel is survived by his heartbroken parents Pauline and Fiachra, brothers Tommy and Ciaran, partner Ingvill, grandmother Brigid, Pauline’s partner Michael, Fiachra’s partner Esther, sister-in-law Amy, aunts, uncles, cousins and a wide circle of friends and relations.

Funeral arrangements had not been made at the time of going to press.