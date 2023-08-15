  • Home >
Caoimhe reveals her glam wardrobe as countdown begins for Rose festival

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

PHOTO SHOOT CREDITS

Make-up: MC Beauty

Nails: CoCo Paris

Hair: Berlin Hair Lounge, Carlow

Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Locations: Delta Sensory Gardens and the Talbot Hotel Carlow

Carlow Rose Caoimhe Deering wears a dress sponsored by Elanna’s Boutique in Tullow, the hat sponsored by Faith Amond and shoes by Shu 4 U in Carlow
Caoimhe wears a jumpsuit sponsored by the Talbot Hotel from Erre Esse Boutique in Carlow and shoes from Perdy and Polly in Carlow

Caoimhe wears a dress sponsored by Savannah in Carlow and shoes from Shu 4 U in Carlow

Caoimhe in a dress and shoes sponsored by Perdy and Polly Boutique in Carlow

Caoimhe Deering in a dress and hairband from Catwalk in Kilkenny and shoes from Shoe Style in Carlow

Caoimhe Deering wears a jumpsuit from A Touch of Class in Carlow and shoes and bag from Oona Conroy in Carlow

Caoimhe Deering models a dress from Erre Esse Boutique in Carlow and shoes from Franelle Shoes in Bagenalstown

Carlow Rose Caoimhe Deering wears a dress and shoes sponsored by Perdy and Polly Boutique in Carlow

Carlow Rose Caoimhe Deering wears athletic wear sponsored by the Fairgreen Shopping Centre from Tesco, JD Sports, Elvery’s and Brand Max in Carlow while at the Delta Centre, Carlow

 

By Suzanne Pender

THE countdown is well and truly on for the 2023 International Rose of Tralee Festival, with our own Carlow Rose Caoimhe Deering just days away from taking her place on stage.

This week, Caoimhe kindly gave Nationalist readers a sneak peek into her glamourous wardrobe: a stunning collection of daywear, hats, accessories, shoes, ball gowns and jewellery that all go into creating a Rose’s look for her busy line-up of engagements.

Last Friday, Caoimhe set off to join all 32 Roses for their week-long Irish tour, with Wexford, Longford, Meath, Offaly, Kildare and Dublin all welcoming the Roses over the next week.

Then on Friday 18 August they are off to Tralee for a weekend of activities before the competition itself on Monday and Tuesday night, 21-22 August.

Each Rose has 23 outfits to bring, which doesn’t include the stunning ballgowns needed for the Rose Ball and, of course, Caoimhe’s appearance on stage and to millions of TV viewers around the world.

“We can bring two large suitcases with us; one heads off straight to Tralee and the other we bring with us for the tour, so it’s so hard to fit everything in. I’m wondering if I can also bring a hat box and suit bag as well,” jokes Caoimhe.

“It was absolute carnage in the sitting room last night when I was packing … the whole room was covered with clothes. Poor Dad came in to watch the news and was wondering if he’d anywhere to sit,” she laughs.

All this, of course, would not have been possible without the incredible support Caoimhe has received from individuals and businesses right around the county, all keen to have our Carlow Rose looking her absolute best as she represents our county in Tralee.

Make-up, hair, beauty products and services, dresses, outfits, shoes, accessories, hats, bags and monetary support – the outpouring of goodwill Caoimhe has received over the past few months has been astounding.

“It’s indescribable how lucky I am to experience all this and the huge support I’ve received. I’m just overwhelmed by everyone; the support I’ve received from everyone in Carlow is incredible,” she said.

“Not every Rose in the other counties is as lucky to have that. I’m so blessed and so, so thankful to everyone,” said Caoimhe.

While Caoimhe is revealing many of her wonderful looks to The Nationalist this week, one thing that remains a secret is the ballgown she’ll wear for the night on stage.

“Brendan Byrne has designed and sponsored my stage dress, so I’m just so grateful to him. I tried it on yesterday and there were plenty of tears, I can tell you, from Mammy and everyone else.

“The only way I can described it is, I felt like Anne Hathaway in Princess Diaries… I’m absolutely delighted with it,” said Caoimhe.

