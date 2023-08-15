Carlow town hosts regional conference on water quality

CARLOW town provided the setting for the quarterly meeting of a regional committee for water quality last week involving state agencies and local authority staff.

Over 40 people from government sectors as well as group water schemes discussed issues affecting water quality in the southeast region.

The South East Regional Operational Committee is one of five bodies that support Ireland’s efforts to address the decline in water quality, protect public health and keep water clean.

The River Basin Management Plan is Ireland’s roadmap through which the agencies try to resolve these issues and the meeting provides the opportunity to discuss and plan in more detailed collective manner.

Issues of concern discussed at the meeting included nature-based solutions to protect water quality and adapt to climate change, the protection of bathing and shellfish waters and public health, plus other issues.

A detailed discussion was had on the role of river restoration, what it is and how the authorities can better plan to protect and restore rivers such as the Burrin and Barrow from damaging human activities when they occur.

A field trip to Shamrock Plaza in Carlow town was also part of the conference, when the committee viewed recently-constructed raingardens designed and developed by Carlow County Council. The gardens use a sustainable drainage systems, or SuDS, model and are designed to manage stormwater locally to mimic natural drainage and encourage its infiltration, attenuation and passive treatment.

The visit consisted of a discussion on the raingardens at Pollerton Road/Green Lane junction and focused on the design, construction and function with the personnel responsible for delivering the projects. Ciaran Brennan, the council’s executive technician for Carlow Municipal District explained how the project was delivered.

Attendees complimented Ciaran and director of services Padraig O’Gorman on the delivery of an innovative example of nature-based solutions, which will not only benefit water quality but also provide multiple benefits, including from an aesthetic perspective.

The committee commended the council on the project, while chairperson Fergus Galvin praised the council on the excellent work and expressed sincerest thanks on behalf of the committee for facilitating the meeting and the field trip.

More information on the Irelands River Basin Management Plan can be found at www.lawater.ie and on water quality in Co Carlow at catchments.ie.