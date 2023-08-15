Council to restore ten derelict properties in town

By Suzanne Pender

FUNDING of €1.5m has been allocated to Carlow County Council to specifically target ten derelict properties in Carlow town. Senior executive officer Nicola Lawler told the recent Carlow Municipal District meeting that the local authority had recently received confirmation that €1.5m of Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) funding had been approved specifically to tackle derelict property.

She stated that part of the guidelines of the funding was that it would be a “rolling programme, replenished from the sale of properties”.

Ms Lawler stated that in March the council submitted 19 derelict properties for funding and the confirmation last week had approved ten of those properties.

She stated that as part of the Town Centre First project, the local authority had engaged with the owners. Ms Lawler confirmed that the properties were “not targeting social housing” but “targeted for their potential for onward sale”. This funding would then be used to target other derelict properties in the town.

Ms Lawler assured members that the local authority “always engaged with the owners first”, adding that for URDF, the council targeted properties that it could sell on the open market.

“We have to be choosy on what we CPO,” she added.

All the members welcomed the action being taken on dereliction in the town.

Cllr Fintan Phelan asked property owners to engage with the local authority, adding that the supports and often the funding is there. “There are significant grants available for people who are willing to invest in their property,” he added.

Ms Lawler agreed and encouraged property owners to make contact.

“Let us know something. There might be social reasons why a property is derelict. I would encourage people to make contact, let us know … maybe we can assist,” she added.