Fire causes ‘extensive damage’ to McDonald’s drive-thru in Co Kildare

Cillian Sherlock, PA

A McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant in Co Kildare has been severely damaged by a fire that broke out on Tuesday morning.

A car was also destroyed in the blaze which saw damage to the building’s exterior and drive-thru lane.

Gardaí and firefighters were alerted to the incident on Moorefield Road in Newbridge at around 11.30am.

Firefighters at the scene at McDonald’s in Newbridge, Co Kildare following a fire (Niall Carson/PA)

While there was extensive damage to the property, there were no reported injuries by 3pm on Tuesday.

Smoke was visible across a wide area and residents close to the fire were advised to keep windows and doors closed.

The road was closed for the response and motorists were advised to use alternative routes.

Firefighters tackle the blaze at McDonald’s in Newbridge (Niall Carson/PA)

Newbridge fire station and two additional stations responded to the fire, and a number of fire appliances attended the scene including the fire service’s hydraulic platform.

After the fire was brought under control, the fire service said it was likely to remain at the scene for a few hours for other activities.

A spokeswoman said Kildare Fire Service “appreciates the co-operation of the public during this incident”.