  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Fire causes ‘extensive damage’ to McDonald’s drive-thru in Co Kildare

Fire causes ‘extensive damage’ to McDonald’s drive-thru in Co Kildare

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Cillian Sherlock, PA

A McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant in Co Kildare has been severely damaged by a fire that broke out on Tuesday morning.

A car was also destroyed in the blaze which saw damage to the building’s exterior and drive-thru lane.

Gardaí and firefighters were alerted to the incident on Moorefield Road in Newbridge at around 11.30am.

McDonald’s fire
Firefighters at the scene at McDonald’s in Newbridge, Co Kildare following a fire (Niall Carson/PA)

While there was extensive damage to the property, there were no reported injuries by 3pm on Tuesday.

Smoke was visible across a wide area and residents close to the fire were advised to keep windows and doors closed.

The road was closed for the response and motorists were advised to use alternative routes.

McDonald’s fire
Firefighters tackle the blaze at McDonald’s in Newbridge (Niall Carson/PA)

Newbridge fire station and two additional stations responded to the fire, and a number of fire appliances attended the scene including the fire service’s hydraulic platform.

After the fire was brought under control, the fire service said it was likely to remain at the scene for a few hours for other activities.

A spokeswoman said Kildare Fire Service “appreciates the co-operation of the public during this incident”.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Improved warning signs erected at Dublin beach shortly after man drowned, inquest hears

Tuesday, 15/08/23 - 4:50pm

Government to continue with current approach to address teacher shortages

Tuesday, 15/08/23 - 4:36pm

Harris criticises ‘guff’ over bank delays in deposit rate increases

Tuesday, 15/08/23 - 3:55pm