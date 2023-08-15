  • Home >
Gardaí made over 580 arrests in Dublin last week amid concern over public safety

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Michael Bolton

Gardaí say they have made on average 84 arrests in Dublin every day over the past week.

It comes amid a perceived rise in crime in the capital and a series of assaults on tourists and residents.

Gardaí across Dublin made over 580 arrests, conducted more than 815 searches and carried out 1,450 patrols over the past seven days, the force said in a statement on Tuesday.

This included 103 arrests for drug related offences, with 816 intelligence-led searches.

There were 258 road safety checkpoints, with 38 arrests for intoxicated driving.

Gardaí also provided assistance to 416 victims of domestic abuse in the Dublin region.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee praised the increase in arrests and high visibility patrols in the city centre.

“The extra €10m provided by Government supports increased high visibility policing, in addition to our new Gardaí on the beat in the capital,” she posted on X/Twitter.

Assistant commissioner for the Dublin Metropolitan Region Angela Willis said: “Gardaí across Dublin city and county work tirelessly to achieve positive policing outcomes like those over the past week to keep people safe.

“There is no average day for a Garda, but the operational activities undertaken over the past seven days are a snapshot of our commitment to continuing to protect Dublin communities and ensuring that the city is a safe place for all to live, work and visit.”

