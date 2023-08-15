Older citizens check out education options at SETU Carlow

SOUTHEAST Technological University (SETU) welcomed members of Carlow Older Persons Forum and the wider older adult community from Co Carlow to its Kilkenny Road campus for a recent engaging and informative morning.

The purpose of the event was to introduce older adults to the various educational opportunities and state-of-the-art facilities available at SETU.

Eoin O’Brien, lifelong learning manager at SETU, and Aoife Fitzpatrick, student recruitment co-ordinator at Carlow College, took the stage to provide valuable information about the wide range of courses and short programmes available to older learners. Mr O’Brien highlighted SETU’s commitment to lifelong learning and emphasised the enriching experiences that older adults can gain through education.

Donal McNally, director of sport at SETU, followed with an inspiring presentation on SETU’s sports offerings and the exciting opportunities available during the summer months. He showcased the university’s state-of-the-art sports facilities, encouraging older adults to engage in physical activities that promote wellbeing and a healthy lifestyle.

David Buckley, the estates manager, provided an overview of the Carlow campus, sharing insights into the university’s infrastructure and inviting guests for a comprehensive walking tour. Accompanied by previous speakers and peer support officer Mary Boylan along with student peer mentor Ihor Melashchenko, the tour encompassed SETU’s extensive artwork collection and provided information on the various student support services available on campus.

The group then visited the library, lecture theatres and the esteemed Barrow Centre. The tour of the Barrow Centre included visits to the gym, sports studios and the medical centre, which featured a specially-designed sensory room catering to students with autism.

The final highlight of the tour was the aeronautical centre, where visitors had the opportunity to view SETU’s selection of demonstration aeroplanes. Additionally, they were thrilled to have the chance to sit in the helicopter for unforgettable photo opportunities.

The morning concluded with a heartfelt closing speech by Joe Butler, chairperson of Carlow Older Persons Forum, who expressed gratitude to all the attendees for their participation. Mr Butler acknowledged the informative sessions and the warm welcome provided by SETU, highlighting the university’s commitment to engaging with and supporting the older adult community.

A spokesperson for SETU said the university is proud to have hosted the Older Adult Information Morning and is committed to fostering inclusive learning environments and promoting lifelong educational opportunities for individuals of all ages. This event served as a testament to SETU’s dedication to community engagement and its mission to empower older adults to embrace new knowledge and experiences.