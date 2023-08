Carlow Rose Caoimhe Deering is among the bookie’s favourites for this year’s Rose of Tralee.

The young Rathvilly woman currently has odds of 9/2 according to Paddy Power and is among the top five Roses.

May Rose Kate Heneghan is currently the favorite with odds of 5/2.

The Rose of Tralee festival begins this Friday before the televised competition on Monday and Tuesday night, 21-22 August. Read about Caoimhe’s preparations for the big occasion here.