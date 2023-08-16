Carlow woman completes a marathon on mobility scooter

AN 82-YEAR-OLD grandmother recently completed a marathon on a mobility scooter around Carlow town in aid of the Irish Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Terri O’Riordan from Browneshill completed the feat over a week, raising €1,500 so far.

The Carlow woman had a stroke 11 years ago and was cajoled into the fundraiser by her family, with son Alan involved in raising funds for the Irish Heart Foundation through his company.

Terri is able to walk around with the aid of a walker and stick, but cannot go great lengths, so the scooter is a great asset.

Terri was delighted with the sum raised, with the fundraiser still open to the public. “I thought four or five hundred would be as much as I could get. I was thrilled with the response,” she said.

Terri broke up the fundraiser over several days and was accompanied by family and even by her dog Clooney, a Bichon Frise, at times. However, this Carlow lady preferred to do it on her own, so she could put the boot down!

“I’d get around quicker! They are fast walkers, but you can go at a faster speed when you are on your own.”

Terri toasted the achievement with a well-deserved tipple at Mimosa.

People can still donate here on the Facebook page ‘Terri’s Marathon on a Mobility Scooter’.