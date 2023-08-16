Coláiste Lorcáin debs of 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

 

Gabby Balvieriute, Emily Sharma and Holly Doyle

 

Liam Yek, Dean Corrigan, Orhán Lambe, Adrian Gray and David Staunton

 

Ewan Kenny and Leah ODonoghue

 

Milosz Zaniewski and Saoirse Willis

 

Ryan Brown and Kate Lawler

 

Connor Cuddy and Nicole Ritchie

Eoin Kenny and Aoife Kelly

 

Cormac Curry and Molly Stynes

 

Megan Berry and Gemma Kelly

 

Michael Lawler and Eva Kettle

 

Cian Fennelly and Saoirse Willis

 

Ryan Foley and Sophie McConomy

 

Matthew Davis, Ryan Brown, Kenneth Brophy, Billy OGorman and Paddy Byrne

 

Emma Dermody, Scott Mulhall, Emma Polcer and Noah Cope

 

Keith Holligan and Wiktoria Plata7

 

Molly Stynes, Leona Leigh, Ava Dowling and Shane McCavana

 

Ellie Flood and Finn Kane

Molly Stynes, Leona Leigh, Ava Dowling and Shane McCavana

Sophie McConomy, Fiach OToole, Eva Kelly and Ava Gormalley line up for a photography during the Coláiste Lorcáin Debs

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Carlow Rose one of bookie’s favourites for Rose of Tralee

Wednesday, 16/08/23 - 3:40pm

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Graignamanagh man who died in diving accident

Wednesday, 16/08/23 - 12:42pm

Tributes to young Fenagh man after cancer battle

Wednesday, 16/08/23 - 12:33pm