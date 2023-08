Kenneth Fox

A cyclist has died following a collision with a car in Co. Clare.

The collision happened after 12:30pm this afternoon on the N67 Kilkee to Moyasta Road at Baunmore.

The road is closed, and local diversions are in place.

Forensic Collision Investigators are due to carry out an examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.