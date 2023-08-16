Gardaí appeal for witnesses following armed robbery in Longford

Michael Bolton

Gardaí in Longford attended the scene of an armed robbery that occurred on Tuesday afternoon, 15th August at approximately 10a.m.

One man entered a business premises on Earl Street, Longford armed with a knife and threatened staff and demanded money.

No cash was handed over, but some items were taken, and nobody persons was injured.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons or road users who were in or around Earl Street, Longford yesterday morning Tuesday 15th August, between 9.30a.m. and 10.15a.m. and who may have video/dash cam footage or anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward to them.

Anyone with information are asked to contact Longford Garda Station at 043 335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station