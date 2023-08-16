Man killed after falling from truck while working in Carlow town

Kenneth Fox

A man has died after falling from a truck while he was working in the College Green area of Carlow town.

Gardaí say they are currently at the scene of the incident which occurred at 1:30pm on Wednesday.

The man was believed to be in his 20s and received fatal injuries after the fall.

There are no road closures, with only access disruption to a number of houses in College Green.

The services of Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested. The Health and Safety Authority have also been notified.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the College Green estate between 1:15pm and 1:45pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carlow Garda station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.