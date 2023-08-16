Nolan delighted that Rangers could prove the doubters wrong

IT is incredible to think that Chris Nolan was winning his fourth Man of the Match award in senior finals during Sunday’s win for Mount Leinster Rangers over St Mullins. Yet it is not something he dwells too much time thinking about. For him, there is a bigger picture.

“We were written off all year. We were written off by our own supporters too. Probably rightly so. Over the last 15 months we didn’t show what we were about. We had to come here today and show our character. We felt we were better than we were showing for the last twelve months. We weren’t showing it,” he pointed out.

He says players should not the occasion pass them by.

“County final day is different than any other day. It is not about nerves. It is not about pressure. You have to enjoy it. It is a dream you have when you are 5-7 years of age. Come and enjoy it. Express yourself. In the past, there were times when it was not good enough. Today it was good enough. To go out and show it on a day like this is unbelievable.”

Nolan paid tribute to manager, Paul O’Brien.

“He is unbelievable. Look, he is coming down from Dublin three/four nights a week. He has to leave an hour and a half earlier. He is not back until late at night. The commitment of that. That shows to us. We are only 10-15 minutes from home. The knowledge of hurling he has is brilliant. He has brought different tactics this year which we questioned at times. He kept revolving and revolving.”

By Kieran Murphy