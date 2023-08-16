Refugees slam cramped conditions and food in The Clink hotel in Carlow town

UKRAINIAN refugees staying at the Clink Hotel in Carlow town have complained of cramped conditions, poor food and poor relations with some staff.

The Nationalist understands that around 50 Ukrainians are staying in the Clink, including nine children.

Three men were living in a small room last week, with two sleeping head-to-toe, while one man was using a car as a wardrobe due to lack of space.

A mum of three had to pay the hotel €175 a week for food for her family that they do not eat due to what they claim is its poor quality.

Sergiy has been living in the Clink with his 74-year-old mother Nina since May 2022. Sergiy said he and his mother had to share a bed for six months before being moved to a room with separate beds.

Residents spoke of poor relations with some staff at the Clink and claim that their concerns have been dismissed.

Sergiy, who did not wish to give his surname, grew emotional recounting how his mother, who has heart issues, was approached by staff and instructed to move heavy belongings to another floor in a manner which left her distressed. Sergiy said: “They don’t care, they don’t listen.”

Food is served up to the refugees in a big container in a small conference room that has been converted into a dining area, but there are not enough chairs or tables for all residents. Many Ukrainians are literally eating from their laps or on their beds day after day.

“We are Ukrainians, we are not cows,” said an angry Vladislav Lahutin.

The Ukrainians claim the premises has not been inspected in the last year.

Owner of the Clink, Baltinglass businessman Joseph Germaine, declined to comment to The Nationalist, but this newspaper understands that management began to address some concerns after refugees contacted the HSE, the Department of Children, cathaoirleach of Carlow Municipal District Tom O’Neill, media and posted on social media last week.

The quality of the food had been one of the main complaints. Residents say they have been paying the hotel for food since last month, with a member of staff collecting the money each week. The fee is €70 for each adult and €35 per child.

Anna is a mother of three children – Veronika (13) and nine-year-old twin boys Vsevolod and Vladyslav. They arrived at the Clink in May. Anna was paying €175 a week, but her family does not eat the food provided, as they claim it is not fresh or healthy.

“Chips, chips … more chips,” said Anna of the food provided.

The children get a hot meal at school, while the family prepares food in the only microwave in the dining area, which also has just one fridge for all the refugees.

Although the family’s room is larger than other rooms at the Clink, raising three children in a hotel room is stressful.

Anna, who did not wish to have her surname published, said her kids really like school at Bishop Foley NS and Scoil Mhuire Gan Smál and she was happy that her children were safe in Carlow. However, it has been a tough summer with three growing children cooped up in one room. There is no place for them to play at the Clink besides a room or a corridor. The hotel is noisy and Anna has to regularly call for quiet.

Vladislav Lahutin, who previously worked in IT, recently arrived at the Clink, having stayed in accommodation in Waterford and east Cork. He says he was shocked at conditions in the Clink.

Last week, Vladislav was one of three men staying in a small room. Two of the men are sleeping head-to-toe, with a bed packed in against a window overlooking Dublin Street. There is little storage for one, let alone three people. Vladislav was using a car as a wardrobe and to store all of his belongings.

Vladislav said he has seen how Irish people had looked after Ukrainian people elsewhere.

“This changes my mind; it’s a new Irish experience here,” said Vladislav.

Sergiy believed the number of beds should be reduced at the Clink to the number when it was a hotel. He said management should also close the restaurant to the public to expand the facilities.

“If they refuse, they should bring us to Citywest,” said Sergiy.

If conditions do not improve significantly, Sergiy believes the Clink should cease providing accommodation to Ukrainians.

Sergiy is aware of the accommodation crisis in Ireland and said the government should state that Ukrainians are not welcome if facilities like the Clink are the solution.

A delegation of residents of all ages met cathaoirleach cllr Tom O’Neill of Carlow Municipal District and The Nationalist on Thursday.

Cllr O’Neill was empathetic, but stressed that the council had no role in the accommodation provided at the Clink. However, he said he would bring the residents’ complaints to council officials and the department.

“It is totally unacceptable,” said cllr O’Neill.

The refugees also lodged complaints with the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, and the HSE last week.

The Nationalist understands that some officials attended the Clink on Friday. Management at the Clink also met residents to discuss the food on Friday evening. One of the men in the packed room was subsequently moved to a separate room.

The Clink is owned by Peachport Ltd, with Mr Germaine listed as a director, according to company filings. Peachport Ltd also provides accommodation to Ukrainians at Germaine’s in Baltinglass and the Dock Hotel in Rosslare, according to published records.

In 2022, Peachport Ltd received €3.1m of public money to provide accommodation to Ukrainians at its various operations, according to published figures.

There is no precise figure of how much the company has received to provide accommodation in the Clink. A contract worth €637,389 had been agreed for last year, but this was dependent on usage and occupancy.

Mr Germaine is separately a director of Knocknagee Ltd, which owns Tougher’s Restaurant and Bar, Dublin Road, Carlow, where more than 250 Ukrainians are residing.

The Nationalist contacted Mr Germaine and the Clink for comment. Mr Germaine could not be reached for comment.

In an email, Peachport Ltd directed The Nationalist to the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth.

The department told The Nationalist that it does not comment on individual accommodation cases and did not say whether it had inspected the Clink. The department outlined the challenge the country faced with 92,000 ‘beneficiaries of temporary protection’ having arrived in Ireland. The department said it had entered into over 800 contracts to provide accommodation across the country and its focus was on the ‘immediate, short-term accommodation of those who have fled here’.

In a statement, the department said: ‘The majority of service providers essentially provide a room and full-board or self-catering service through hotels, B&Bs, guesthouses and hostels; such premises are required to be compliant by law with health and safety regulations and planning requirements and may be subject to inspections by a range of authorities in this regard, including the relevant local authority, the environmental health office of the HSE and the Health and Safety Authority.

‘The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth requires all properties contracted by it to be compliant with fire-safety requirements. It commissions inspections of properties where it has concerns regarding particular properties. These inspections mainly centre around safety of residents, including food, fire safety and suitability of accommodation.

‘To date, over 100 inspections have been completed. Follow-up inspections are carried out when needed, to ensure any issues identified are addressed.

‘We will continue to seek inspections to be completed in order to address any concerns which may arise.’