Death notices and funeral arrangements

Helen Loughman

64 Maher Rd, Graiguecullen, Carlow and formerly of 75 Sleaty Rd,. Co Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on August 17th, 2023, at her home.

Beloved daughter of Breda and the late Thomas, much loved sister of Bernie, Antoinette, Thomas, Elizabeth, David, Clare, Catherine, Breda, Gemma and the late Michael and Mary.

She will be sadly missed by her loving mother, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.

May Helen’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at his Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Graiguecullen., from 3pm on Saturday, August 19th, 2023, concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Sunday at 11.15am to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Genetic Services, St James Hospital

Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, online streaming service

https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

Mary Healy (née Nolan)

Crosslow, Tullow, Co. Carlow – 16th August 2023 peacefully at Waterford Regional Hospital; predeceased by her loving husband Mick, sisters Kitty, Margaret and Ita and brothers Paddy and John. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Carmel, sons Eamon, Joe, Tom and Dermot, son-in-law Eddie, daughters-in-law Mary, Joan, Mary and Ger, sister Annie, brother-in-law Alphie, sisters-in-law Josie, Theresa and Nancy, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Eamon and Mary’s residence, Laney, Ardattin (Eircode R93 HE08) on Friday, 18th August, from 3pm concluding at 8pm. House private thereafter please. Funeral arriving to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow on Saturday morning for 11am Requiem Mass after which she will be laid to rest with Mick in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow.

Kathleen (Cathy) Doyle

(née Dowling)

Jack O’Kelly

Cardiff, Wales formerly Borris, Co.Carlow. Died on the 16th August peacefully following a short illness. Predeceased by father Patrick (Paddy). Very sadly missed by his mother Josephine, sister Margot (Hunt), brother in law Brian, niece Rebecca, nephews Jordan and Ben, uncle Michael, cousins, extended family and friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at Joyce’s Funeral Home, Borris Friday, 18th August, from 3pm to 7pm. Removal to to St. Fortchern’s Church, Rathanna on 19th August for requiem Mass at 10.00am followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium. Thank you to the wonderful staff at Marymount Hospice.