Death notices for Co Carlow

Thursday, August 17, 2023

 

 

Mary Murnane (née O’Shea)

 

80 Maher Road, Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away, peacefully, on 16 August 2023, surrounded by her loving family, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved wife of the late Jimmy (Terrazza), much loved mother of Ken, James, Catherine, Jennifer and the late Gerard and cherished grandmother of the late Ger Jnr.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Pat, daughters-in-law Helen, Bridget and Sandra, brother Sean, sister Chrissie Dowling, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Mary Rest in Peace

Reposing in Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, on Friday 18 August from 12 noon, concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal from there on Saturday at 10.45am  to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow, for burial.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Poor Clare Sisters.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, online streaming service

https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

 

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Death notices and funeral arrangements

Thursday, 17/08/23 - 12:05pm

Popular Clonegal publican John celebrates a milestone birthday

Thursday, 17/08/23 - 11:32am

Fatal road traffic accident in Carlow town today

Wednesday, 16/08/23 - 6:33pm