Death notices for Co Carlow

Mary Murnane (née O’Shea)

80 Maher Road, Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away, peacefully, on 16 August 2023, surrounded by her loving family, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved wife of the late Jimmy (Terrazza), much loved mother of Ken, James, Catherine, Jennifer and the late Gerard and cherished grandmother of the late Ger Jnr.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Pat, daughters-in-law Helen, Bridget and Sandra, brother Sean, sister Chrissie Dowling, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Mary Rest in Peace

Reposing in Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, on Friday 18 August from 12 noon, concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal from there on Saturday at 10.45am to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow, for burial.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Poor Clare Sisters.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, online streaming service

https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/