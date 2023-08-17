Lack of new homes in Carlow will deter people from living in county

THE lack of new builds in Carlow will deter people from moving to and working in Co Carlow if it continues. Figures show that new builds and completion of housing units in Carlow are dwarfed by those in counties Kilkenny, Laois and Kildare.

The number of new-build commencements in Co Carlow between January and May was 52 units, compared with 289 in Co Kilkenny, 323 in Co Laois and 588 in Co Kildare.

The number of new builds completed in the first quarter of this year was 41 in Co Carlow, compared with 82 in Co Kilkenny, 113 in Co Laois and 608 in Co Kildare.

The figures are from the CSO and government and were compiled by myhome.ie.

Michael Brennan of Michael Brennan Homes Ltd, who has built houses in both Carlow and Laois, said there were a number of factors which meant building in other parts of Leinster was more attractive for developers. The price of new builds in Carlow was much lower than in places like Portlaoise and Kilkenny.

“On a three-bed semi-detached home, the price difference could be €50,000 more in Portlaoise, €80,000 in Kilkenny,” he said.

The costs of construction are the same whether the houses are being built in Greystones or Carlow, while challenges of gaining planning permission, dealing with Irish Water and the ESB and paying development contributions also focused a developer’s mind.

While acknowledging the lack of supply in Carlow, Mr Brennan added: “There is more demand in Kilkenny, Portlaoise, Kildare, even down in Wexford. The demand in Carlow is not the same as in neighbouring counties.”

June Doran of June Doran Properties said the lack of homes was a problem and would prove a deterrent for people to move to Carlow if it continued. It would also lead to a greater number of people commuting to the county.

“You will have somebody who will find a job in Carlow, but will not be able to find a house. Therefore, they may well look elsewhere for a job and a house.”

In recent years significant housing developments and planning permissions have been obtained across the Laois border in Killeshin and Graiguecullen, but Ms Doran said that alone would not meet the demand locally.

Cllr Fergal Browne has frequently raised the issue of the dearth of private developments in Carlow. A lot of the new housing developments in Carlow have related to social housing, spearheaded by the county council.

Cllr Browne spoke of his amazement at seeing large housing developments being erected in towns within a short drive of Co Carlow in neighbouring counties.

“It’s very frustrating. We are zoning the land and we have granted the planning permissions, but we are not seeing the private housing schemes in the volume that we need.”

The Fine Gael councillor believed the council needed to speak to developers to see what the issues were.

“There is plenty of industry in Carlow … the university in Carlow, NUA opening and MSD thriving. There is no excuse; there is certainly plenty of good jobs in Carlow.”

He added that the issue was already impacting local businesses. “Our population is getting bigger … we are bigger than Kilkenny city. If we got this issue rectified, we would be really thriving.”