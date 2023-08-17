Popular Clonegal publican John celebrates a milestone birthday

By Elizbeth Lee

PULLING pints, wiping down the counter and having the craic with his customers – that’s what publican John Dunne from Clonegal has been doing for more than six decades.

“Sure it’s long hours and hard work, but it must be in my blood at this stage,” laughed John, who turned 80 years’ old this summer.

To celebrate the milestone birthday, his family threw a huge party in his pub, Dunne’s, which is located at the top of arguably Co Carlow’s prettiest village, Clonegal.

Popular band Theresa and The Stars, featuring South East Radio’s Tony Keogh, had them dancing all night as generations of people gathered to mark the occasion. As always, John’s wife Christine was by his side and their three adult children Sharon, Marie and Jonathan were joined by John’s nine grandchildren, family and lots of friends. The party was inter-generational, just like Dunne’s pub itself.

“Our pub has a mix of old and young people. Our regulars are in during the week and then the younger ones are here, too, at the weekends. We’re the only pub in the parish that’s open seven nights a week,” said John with not a little pride.

He has two people working with him, but he’s the mainstay of the place, behind the counter and chatting to the customers that he considers as friends, while Chrissie cleans the place herself.

“The lads reckon I must have pulled about two-million pints. We worked it out one night,” he mused. “I remember when it was 10p for a bottle of stout and it was £1 for two dozen, but then, pounds were hard got back in those days.”

John’s career as a publican began in 1960. He was just a teenager when he started his apprenticeship as a barman in O’Neill’s of Windy Arbour in Dublin. This was followed by stints in Lester’s of Ranelagh and as manager in the well-known Searson’s of Baggot Street before he headed back home to Clonegal in 1965.

His brother PJ had bought a pub and wanted someone to run it for him. PJ also owned a shop and post office in the village but sadly they closed two years ago. By 1969, John had bought the place from his brother and married his sweetheart Christine O’Neill.

John reckons that his pub will continue to survive and thrive because of its customers. But it might also have something to do with him, his easy banter and how well known he is.

For years he’s been the chairperson of Clonegal Tidy Towns group, the award-winning committee that scooped the tidiest village in Ireland prize in 2014 and 2015, while in 2013 they won a gold medal in the Entente Florale festival in Belgium.

The painstaking and constant work that the committee puts in has garnered ten gold medals in the Tidy Towns competition over the years, but the Covid pandemic era saw them slip down to silver position. It’s just made John even more determined to win back the much-sought-after but hard-to-get gold medal.

“We’ve done a lot of work here,” he said, as he stood on the doorstep of the pub, surveying the village and pointing across to a small park. That’s where the Wicklow Way officially ends so there’s many a hiker that’s taken sustenance in Johnny’s pub.

Everywhere in the village there are flowers; they spill from window sills and peek up from granite walls. In the back of John’s pub, there is a beer garden that might as well be a floral heaven, while tomato plants flourish in a greenhouse.

“I’ve always loved flowers and I’ve been growing strawberries and vegetables since I was a child. I grew the flowers here from seed or from plugs and planted them out when they were ready. There were just old sheds here in the yard so we pulled them down and built this beer garden,” he explained, showing the interest he’s always had in keeping his establishment up to date.

John, like most publicans, has the gift of the gab and can talk sport to his customers like a pro. Back in the day, he played football for Kildavin, recalling an U21 final against Éire Óg in 1964 and winning senior medals in 1966 and again in 1970.

His main sport now is golf and Tuesdays and Wednesdays are carved out every week as his time on the fairways. He was made an honorary life member of Coolattin Golf Club when he was one of nearly 50 members who each invested £500 back in 1977 into the building of a clubhouse. As well as being a former captain of Coolattin GC, he also served in that capacity with the Midland Traders Golf Society.

The call of the golf course is as strong as ever for the mighty 80-year-old, who still smokes cigarettes and has a few pints with the lads at night. And it doesn’t look like he’s going to stop either the golf or the pints or the fags or the work any time soon.

“I haven’t thought about retiring yet. As long as I can work, I’ll do it. I’d miss it if I had to stop – I’d miss the craic,” smiled John.